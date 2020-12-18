Carolina Youth Development Center still asking for Christmas gift donations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Carolina Youth Development Center says they are asking for donations to support youth and foster care children as well as families around the Lowcountry.
CYDC Director of Development Keri Scougale says they have about 150 children in their community based services that they want to provide gifts for this Christmas. She says they also serve about 50 families across the Lowcountry, and have about 25 to 30 kids who live at their facilities in North Charleston and Moncks Corner.
Families and children made wish lists for things they need and want this Christmas, but the Scougale says they still need to complete those lists. They are asking for any toy donations to give to children in need.
“Christmas is really important around here. Some kids have never really had a great Christmas. Every year it’s a holiday that they hear such magical things are happening and it doesn’t happen in their household,” Scougale said. “So, for us to be able to help them, provide a Christmas that they’ve never had is really special.”
One request Scougale says has been different this year is the need for cleaning supplies. She says they are currently in need of household items like towels, bath rugs, kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies.
Scougale says “With the pandemic, keeping a safe, healthy clean home is really important to our families. So, we get to provide that extra layer of support to them during this time and in return it keeps the entire community safe.”
Friday is the last day to drop off toys and supplies at the CYDC and they want to remind people they must make an appoint ahead of time.
Scougale says people can learn more and make an appointment on the CYDC website or they can find a link on how to donate gifts directly to CYDC through Amazon.
People can donate without having to leave their homes because Scougale says CYDC has Amazon wishlists where folks can order gifts for children and have them sent directly to the CYDC office.
The Town of Moncks Corner says they are also collecting supplies Friday until 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
