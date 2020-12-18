Frontier Cable drops WCSC from lineup

“The service interruption came with zero warning to our viewers. I am stunned” WCSC Vice-President & General Manager Dan Cates said. “In my almost 40 years working in local television, I have never experienced a cable operator just dropping a station when it was offered a no-strings attached extension to work things out. Frontier had nothing to lose, but instead indicated it preferred to drop Live 5 without further discussion or any warning whatsoever to its viewers. At this point, any Frontier customers should switch to another cable provider if they want to continue watching WCSC.”