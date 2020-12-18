Jones Sets Career-High in Win over Eagles

In back-to-back nights, Jones hit on a combined 24-of-32 shots, including 14-of-18 in this contest. He set his new career mark with a driving layup with two minutes left in the game, putting CCU in front, 82-63. Jones’ basket a bit earlier, with 5:20 left, was the high-water mark for the Chanticleers, who went up by 26 points at 80-54 before taking their foot off the gas pedal in the final minutes. Jones also had a team-high five steals and three assists in 32 minutes of playing time.