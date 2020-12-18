Richland Co. councilwoman indicted on 24 corruption charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A member of the Richland County Council faced a judge Friday morning concerning a 24-count indictment alleging public corruption and misconduct in office.
A state grand jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Councilwoman Dalhi Myers.
Among the charges are misconduct in office, use of official position for personal gain, embezzlement, drawing and uttering a fraudulent check (value more than $5,000), and use of campaign funds for personal expenses.
Myers had a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Friday.
During the hearing, prosecutors claimed Myers traveled to Greece, Detroit, Nashville, Illinois and Georgia on the tax payer’s dime.
On each of those trips, Myers used her Richland County purchasing card and claimed the expenses as business-related. Those expenses included airfare, lodging and meals, the indictment alleges.
Prosecutors argue the trips were personal and should not have been covered by public funds.
The indictment further alleges Myers used her purchasing card at stores for personal items including books, clothing, gift cards, snacks and candy.
It also claims she wrote a cold check in the amount of $27,000 to Richland County.
Judge DeAndrea Benjamin granted Myers a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. She must also surrender her passport and hand over all county property, the judge ordered.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myers’ attorney argued she should be allowed to drive herself to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for processing. The judge agreed.
Myers was elected to Richland County Council in 2016.
She was defeated by Cheryl English in a runoff this November. English was set to take office in January.
In light on Myers’ indictment, Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended her from office and appointed English to serve in her place effective immediately and until “Myers is formally acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until January 1 when her four year term will begin.”
This story will be updated.
Read the full indictment:
