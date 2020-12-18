Lowcountry fire departments team up to demonstrate dangers of Christmas tree fires

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - We are one week away from Christmas and fire departments are warning people about the dangers that could be in their home.
This time of year, most people already have their Christmas trees up and likely have for a few weeks. But if you are not constantly watering it, that could mean it’s a fire hazard.
Bluffton and Burton fire departments teamed up on Thursday to show just how dangerous a tree inside the home can be.
The National Fire Prevention Association says an average of 160 home fires are started by Christmas trees every year. That includes 14 injuries, two deaths, and an average of $10 million in property damage.
To avoid this, the Bluffton Fire Department is suggesting a few safety tips. Things like making sure you are not stacking more than three strands of lights, unplugging extension cords, and making sure everything is UL certified.
One thing they do want to note is the risk for a Christmas tree fire significantly goes down with an artificial tree.
A few more tips from the fire department are don’t keep candles or open flames anywhere near the Christmas tree, don’t plug-in space heaters with extension cords, and always unplug things at night or when you’re not at home.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.