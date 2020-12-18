Lowcountry health facilities prepare to receive doses of Moderna vaccine

This past week has been a time of celebration and hope at Roper St. Francis Healthcare as many of our frontline teammates and physicians have received the potentially life-saving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. I’m inspired by and proud of the caregivers who have been vaccinated thus far, and I look forward to the time when we have enough vaccine to share with the rest of our healthcare system, patients and Lowcountry residents. Tonight, we celebrate once again after the federal Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Moderna vaccine. Until we all have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, I’m encouraging my loved ones, friends and the entire community to stay vigilant this winter by wearing a mask, social distancing, cleaning hands and sanitizing surfaces. And when the time comes, please consider getting vaccinated. Together, we can defeat COVID-19.