$13.2 million bond granted to St. John’s Fire District

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. John’s Fire District says they have secured a 13.2 million bond to update their equipment.
St. John’s firefighters say the seven-station district has responded to more 3,000 calls this year, and an equipment update is needed to maintain the safety of citizens.
Fire officials spoke at Thursday’s Charleston County Council meeting to ask for multi million dollars in bond insurance.
The county says the request passed and it gives the district an opportunity to replace three of their engines and purchase new safety equipment for firefighters. They say they’ll also be putting the money toward a new maintenance facility.
St. John’s Fire Chief Colleen Walz, says that their maintenance facility is so out of date that none of their engines or trucks can fit inside. She says this is just one of the many reasons why this update is so important.
The district serves Johns Island, as well as Kiawah Island, Wadmalaw Island and Seabrook Island. In total their response area covers 185 square miles.
