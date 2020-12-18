More sunshine today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Abundant sunshine this afternoon and chilly with temperatures warming into the low 50s. Tonight will be the coldest of the next week, with overnight lows dropping close to or below freezing in some areas. We’ll slowly warm this weekend with highs returning to the 60′s by Sunday. A few showers will return to the area on Sunday and stick around through Monday. Not a washout though. It looks as if we’ll have a mild Christmas Eve with the chance of showers into Christmas Day.