Police seek help finding woman wanted for assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a woman wanted for an April assault in downtown Charleston.
Keajic Anitra Brown, 30, is wanted on a second degree assault and battery charge that police say stems from an incident April. 5.
CPD says the assault happened in the 240 block of Nassau Street.
If located police ask people please contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200, or the case agent Det. T. Duby Gritzuk at 843-720-2398.
