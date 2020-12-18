S.C. first lady Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The wife of Gov. Henry McMaster tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test Thursday, the governor’s office confirmed.
Peggy McMaster learned of the test result Friday morning, according to McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes. The governor, who was also tested on Thursday, did not test positive, he said.
“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”
But based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines, she will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for potential symptoms.
The McMasters tested negative on Monday prior to attending a White House Christmas event and on Dec. 10 prior to meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.
Symmes said Peggy McMaster is working with DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler to determine and notify any individuals with whom she was in close contact in the 48 hours prior to receiving the positive result.
Members of the governor’s residence staff and security detail have been notified and are taking necessary precautions, Symmes said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.