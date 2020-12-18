Several Beaufort County high school athletic teams quarantining

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District says several boys high school varsity basketball teams are currently quarantining as a result of three positive players in the district.
The following is a list of the teams currently quarantining, according to BCSD:
May River High School Basketball
- 1 positive player
- 12 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/29
- 12 Junior Varsity players quarantining thru 12/29
- 2 coaches quarantining thru 12/29
Battery Creek High School Basketball
- 1 positive player
- 11 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/30
- 1 coach quarantining thru 12/30
Beaufort High School Basketball
- 1 positive player
- 13 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/30
- 2 coaches quarantining thru 12/30
Bluffton High School Basketball
- No positive players
- 13 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/29 as a result of playing Beaufort High School
- No coaches quarantining
Bluffton High School Varsity Cheerleading
- 1 positive athlete
- 10 athletes quarantining thru 12/29
- 1 coach quarantining
