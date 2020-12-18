Shepard Backstops Stingrays To First Win

Neither team was able to score in the second and SC held their slim advantage at the start of the third period. Gottlieb wasted little time and found the back of the net for his first strike of the season at 2:58 of the final frame. The Rays had possession in the offensive zone when forward Mason Morelli fired the puck at the net. It bounced to the slot, where Gottlieb quickly let a wrist shot go that got past McAdam to make it 2-0. A second helper on the goal was given to captain Andrew Cherniwchan.