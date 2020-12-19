Airport, MUSC release COVID-19 testing update for week of Christmas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Christmas and holiday travel ramping up, the Charleston International Airport and MUSC Health have released an update about their COVID-19 testing schedule for the week of December 21st.
They say testing will be held on Monday the 21st, Tuesday the 22nd, and Wednesday the 23rd from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m..
It’s scheduled to be held in the Daily Parking Garage of the Charleston International Airport at 5500 International Boulevard in North Charleston.
Organizers say they’re also now offering rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.
They say the testing requires a high-sensitivity nasal swab and results are typically available within 15 to 30 minutes.
They say those results will be sent to the patient via email.
