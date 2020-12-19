Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans and their families

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day, and the James Island Exchange Club hosted this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor veterans and their families.
The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island.
Organizers say throughout the year, local volunteers have been working tirelessly to make sure that families, loved ones and heroes get honored and remembered for the holidays.
They James Island Exchange Club says they’ve helped to fundraise for more than 200 sponsored wreaths this year.
Organizers say they made the decision to require masks and social distancing for all participants to ensure the continuation of the event and show the families of our nations heroes just how much we appreciate their ultimate sacrifice.
They say these continued efforts prove their resolve and tell the story of the commitment to our fallen veterans while demonstrating appreciation for everything they have done to preserve the freedom that we all enjoy today.
Pictures of the ceremony can be seen below.
