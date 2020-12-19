Bulldogs Pass First Road Test on Abee’s Late Three-Pointer

FARMVILLE, Va. – Fletcher Abee came off a screen knocked down a three-pointer with less than a minute to play to give The Citadel a 91-89 victory over Longwood Saturday afternoon.
Game Information
Final Score: The Citadel 91, Longwood 89
Records: The Citadel (6-0), Longwood (1-6)
Location: Farmville, Virginia (Willett Hall)
Series: The Citadel leads 2-1
How it Happened
· The two teams struggled to get going offensively in the early minutes. Hayden Brown knocked down a pair of free throws with 12:31 left in the half to give the Bulldogs a 12-10 lead.
· The teams would begin to exchange baskets and free throws over the next six minutes. Brent Davis made both of his attempts to give the Bulldogs the 26-25 advantage with just over six minutes left in the half.
· Kaiden Rice knocked down a three-pointer that sparked a 13-4 Bulldog run to close out the first half and sent the teams to the locker room with The Citadel leading 44-38.
· After the teams went scoreless for nearly two minutes to start the second half, the Bulldogs offense got going with a basket from Brown and a three-pointer from Rice.
· The next portion of the game belonged to Brown as he scored 17 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs open a 77-72 advantage.
· The momentum shifted with just over six minutes to play when Brown picked up his fifth foul.
· The Lancers immediately went on a 6-0 run to take their first lead of the second half.
· The lead would switch hands 10 times over the next five minutes with Longwood opening up the biggest lead, 89-86, on a pair of free throws from DeShaun Wade with 1:42 left to play.
· The Bulldogs would get within one point on its next possession as Tyler Moffe was able to knock down a shot.
· The Lancers had a chance to extend the lead on their next possession, but an offensive foul gave the ball back to the Bulldogs.
· On the ensuing possession, Abee came around a screen and got the ball from Moffe for the game-winning three-pointer with 52 seconds left in the game.
· The Bulldogs would need one more stop to secure the victory and that came on the final play when Derek Webster, Jr. challenged a shot at the rim that rattled out as the final horn sounded.
Inside the Numbers
· The victory improved the Bulldogs to 6-0 on the season, marking the best start since the 1919-20 season.
· It marked the second-straight year the Bulldogs have won a game at Longwood on Dec. 19.
· Hayden Brown recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 26 points and 10 rebounds. He did his damage at the free-throw line as he finished 11-of-12 from the line.
· The game also marked the fourth time this season that Brown has scored more than 20 points.
· Kaiden Rice scored 19 points on 4-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc. It marked the fifth time this season that Rice has made at least four three-pointers in a game.
· Fletcher Abee finished with 16 points two assists and two blocks. The game-winning three-pointer was his fourth of the game.
· Tyler Moffe was the fourth Bulldog in double figures, scoring 11 points. He added five rebounds and four assists.
· Brady Spence was nearly the fifth Bulldog starter in double figures with nine points and four rebounds. He finished 5-of-6 from the free throw line.
· As a team, the Bulldogs went 30-of-38 from the charity stripe. The 30 makes are the most since the Bulldogs made 35 free throws against Toccoa Falls on Dec. 7, 2016.
Up Next
The Bulldogs close out the non-conference schedule on Dec. 22 as Presbyterian pays a visit to McAlister Field House. Game time is set for 3 p.m.