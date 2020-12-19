CCU hosting ‘Zoom Virtual Stadium’ to support Chanticleers

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Even with no Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday, Coastal Carolina University is still showing its support for their Chanticleers.
The school is hosting a “Zoom Virtual Stadium Fan Fest” on Saturday for fans to log on and display their school spirit.
CCU asks fans logging on to wear teal and even make signs to support the undefeated Chants as they wait to find out which bowl they will play in.
Saturday’s event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Click here to register.
