Christmas give back, coat drive Saturday to help kids in low-income communities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit organization founder says she’s teaming up with community and business leaders to give away more than 400 coats to children in low-income areas.
Sherrikka Myers, the founder of nonprofit Every 1 Voice Matters, says she wanted to come up with another way to serve families during the pandemic and decided to host a coat drive for children to keep them warm this winter.
“This year was rough for everyone, especially the nearly 40% of children in this country who live in low-income families with incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,” says Myers.
She says United Bank, Neal Brothers, Acts of Kindness U.S.A., Inc, Luxe Cigar Lounge and Juneteenth Week and Councilman Jerome Heyward are all partners for this community event.
The Christmas Give Back and Coat Drive is scheduled to be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Community Resource Center.
That’s located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston near Four Poles Park.
Organizers say there will be Publix gift cards, toy raffles, and a special appearance from Santa Claus and Lil Herbie, the Every 1 Voice Matters mascot who advocates for anti-bullying.
To register kids for the coat drive, click here.
To donate, you can email every1voicematters@gmail.com.
