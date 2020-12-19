Crews put out house fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says their team, along with the Charleston Fire Department and St. Andrews Fire Department put out a house fire in North Charleston on Saturday.
Fire officials say the fire was caused by a space heater.
They encourage people to remember to stay safe during the colder weather.
They offer the following tips to prevent space heater fires:
- Give heaters space
- Keep a 3 foot area clear around a heater
- Do not play near a heater
- Keep pets away from the heater
