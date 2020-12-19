Crews put out house fire in North Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 19, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 2:01 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says their team, along with the Charleston Fire Department and St. Andrews Fire Department put out a house fire in North Charleston on Saturday.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by a space heater.

They encourage people to remember to stay safe during the colder weather.

They offer the following tips to prevent space heater fires:

  • Give heaters space
  • Keep a 3 foot area clear around a heater
  • Do not play near a heater
  • Keep pets away from the heater

Live 5 News has reached out to the North Charleston Fire Department for more information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

