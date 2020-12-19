Deputies investigating shooting in Charleston County, four injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in which they say at least four people were injured Saturday.
At around 4 a.m., Charleston County deputies responded to reports of at least four individuals being treated for gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to area hospitals. Deputies say they located a crime scene on the 3100 block of Sanders Road. Deputies determined that at least one victim was shot at the Sanders Road location and the other three victims did not provide statements. No word on the extent of the injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
