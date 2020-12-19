Monthly food giveaways at Destiny Worship Center feed thousands

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Saturday, 300 to 400 cars were estimated to show up for the food giveaway at Destiny Worship Center in North Charleston.
Cars were lined up ahead of the 11 a.m. start time on Azaela Drive.
The monthly food giveaway is in partnership with the Lowcountry Cares Ministry and One Fellowship Church.
One of the organizers, Wynett Miller, on behalf of the Lowcountry Cares Ministry says they host the food giveaway at Destiny Worship Center because there aren’t many grocery stores nearby. She says the area is in a food desert.
She says the pandemic has caused a greater need in the community.
“One agency, one food bank cannot do this we all have to work together, and we are servants of Christ Jesus,” Miller said.
She says during the giveaway last month they served more than 1,500 people at the mass food distribution event.
Miller says they were awarded the Publix Supermarket Charities Grant to purchase food for people in the community.
“We appreciate the Lowcountry Food Bank and all the people that support the food bank so we can get the food at a very low cost that allows us to operate,” Miller said.
A group of college students from various schools also volunteered through their leadership-based program called the Palmetto Collective.
