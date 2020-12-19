Orangeburg County deputies searching for person of interest in carjacking

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a Saturday carjacking.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators were called out just after 8 p.m. after a report of a carjacking on I-26.
Investigators were sent to an eastbound rest area located near mile the 154-mile marker on I-26 where they met the victims.
The victims, one of whom was an off-duty officer with an agency outside of Orangeburg County told investigators the incident occurred when he and his wife stopped at the rest area.
He said that his light blue 2012 Jeep Cherokee with his duty weapon inside the vehicle were taken at gunpoint by what is described as man with a handgun.
The victim said the vehicle has both Clemson and Carolina decals in the rear window.
The person of interest is described as a man in his 20s or 30s standing about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds.
If anyone has any information regarding this person’s location, they are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIMES_SC.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.