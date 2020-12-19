S.C. reports 2,919 new daily COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 2,919 daily newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths.
Saturday’s report also listed 79 probable COVID-19 cases, and seven probable deaths.
That update brought the total to 250,386 confirmed cases, 20,151 probable cases, 4,529 confirmed deaths and 366 probable deaths from COVID-19.
The record amount of daily cases in the state was set Friday, with DHEC reporting 3,648 new daily cases.
Results from 12,767 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 22.9% positive rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
