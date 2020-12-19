Specialist shares winter safety tips for pets

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With more people adopting pets this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a certified canine athlete specialist shares tips on how to prepare our four-legged friends for the cold air and wind chills.
Laurren Zimmerman, the owner and founder of Oakley Canine Athletics in Lexington, South Carolina, says cold weather makes dog’s joints achy and arthritis worse just like humans.
She also says colder weather means shorter days and less activity, which can turn into muscle loss.
Zimmerman shares the following tips for preparing pets for cold weather:
- Give them less baths during the cold season
- Wipe and dry off paws after being outside to prevent road and sidewalk treatments from being licked or ingested
- Limit pet’s time outside
- While some breeds are built for colder conditions, some breed have less body fat and may require sweaters or jackets
