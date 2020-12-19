Two food giveaways to be held in North Charleston Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two organizations will be hosting free food giveaways in North Charleston Saturday.
Nonprofit organization Park Circle Cares says they will be hosting a free food giveaway starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until supplies run out.
It’s scheduled to be held at the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott at 4770 Goer Drive.
That’s near East Montague Avenue, right off of I-26.
Organizers say the food will be put directly into people’s cars so they don’t have to get out.
“We believe people have enough to worry about now, such as health, finances, child care, employment and how to pay simple bills,” says Joe Schmitt with Park Circle Cares. “We’re trying to put food in the hands of people while maintaining safety.”
Destiny Worship Center says they will also be hosting a free food giveaway Saturday.
It’s scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will run until supplies run out.
Organizers say it’ll be held at the Destiny Worship Center, located at 3625 Azalea Drive in North Charleston.
That’s just down the street from The Bend.
Food drive organizers ask that you remain in your vehicle and food will be placed inside of it.
