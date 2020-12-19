Warming up this weekend with a few showers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cool this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase later this afternoon ahead of a system which will bring a few showers to the area on Sunday. Warmer on Sunday despite the cloud cover and showers, highs return to near 60 degrees. An area of low pressure will move across the area early Monday, showers are expected in the morning. Not a washout though. Drying out early next week as high pressure builds over the area, expect plenty of sunshine into the middle of next week.