Clemson to face Ohio State in College Football Playoff semifinals in New Orleans

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the 6th straight season, Clemson is going to the College Football Playoff.
The Tigers will meet Ohio State in the semifinals on New Year’s Day in New Orleans it was announced on Sunday.
Clemson, who’s going for their 3rd National Championship in the last 5 seasons, will face the Buckeyes in a rematch of last year’s semifinal in Arizona that the Tigers won 29-23. The two teams also played in the semifinal in Arizona in 2017, a 31-0 Clemson win.
The Tigers earned their spot in the playoff by winning the ACC Championship game on Saturday night over Notre Dame, 34-10.
Alabama will face Notre Dame in the other semifinal in Texas.
Overall Clemson has a 6-3 record in College Football Playoff Games.
