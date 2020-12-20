Clemson to face Ohio State in College Football Playoff semifinals in New Orleans

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the cheers of fans following the teamÕs victory over Notre Dame 34-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19, 2020. (Source: Jeff Siner)
By Kevin Bilodeau | December 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 1:57 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the 6th straight season, Clemson is going to the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers will meet Ohio State in the semifinals on New Year’s Day in New Orleans it was announced on Sunday.

Clemson, who’s going for their 3rd National Championship in the last 5 seasons, will face the Buckeyes in a rematch of last year’s semifinal in Arizona that the Tigers won 29-23. The two teams also played in the semifinal in Arizona in 2017, a 31-0 Clemson win.

The Tigers earned their spot in the playoff by winning the ACC Championship game on Saturday night over Notre Dame, 34-10.

Alabama will face Notre Dame in the other semifinal in Texas.

Overall Clemson has a 6-3 record in College Football Playoff Games.

