Coastal Carolina to face Liberty in Cure Bowl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal Carolina will play in their 1st bowl game in program history the school announced on Sunday facing Liberty in the Cure Bowl in Orlando on December 26th.
The Chanticleers, who had their game in the Sun Belt Championship canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test, finished the season ranked 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings. They’ll face off against a Flames squad that finished ranked 19th.
The two teams were scheduled to meet earlier this season but that game was also canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests. Coastal Carolina instead hosted BYU that weekend.
“We are excited to make history with our program’s first-ever bowl appearance at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. As the Sun Belt Conference Champions, our team is excited to represent our conference once again on a national level,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said in a statement. “Our team, coaches, and staff have worked tirelessly during this unprecedented time with COVID-19 and are deserving of this opportunity. It has been a magical season this year and we look forward to this next opportunity in such a well-respected bowl that supports a great cause in the great city of Orlando.”
“We are honored to welcome Coastal Carolina and welcome back last year’s Cure Bowl Champion Liberty to the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. This is the Cure Bowl’s first ranked match up in our six-year history and we have an undefeated Coastal Carolina ranked No. 9, and a one-loss Liberty ranked No. 23,” said Alan Gooch, FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO. “This a great match up, and in six days we will get to see these two great teams battle it out at Camping World Stadium. The match up takes the bowl to another level, however, the Cure Bowl’s mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer always remains the same.” “When our University made the choice to join the elite of college football, obviously a primary goal was to play in a postseason bowl game,” Coastal AD Matt Hogue said in a statement. “We are thrilled to commemorate that milestone by accepting an invitational to culminate our memorable season in Orlando at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl and help promote the important mission of the bowl.”
Coastal and Liberty, former Big South conference rivals, are 7-7 all-time against each other.
The Chanticleers will go into this game on a 12-game win streak, tied with Alabama for the longest in the country.
This will be Coastal Carolina’s first ever neutral field game.
