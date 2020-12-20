Coastal Carolina to face Liberty in Cure Bowl

“We are honored to welcome Coastal Carolina and welcome back last year’s Cure Bowl Champion Liberty to the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. This is the Cure Bowl’s first ranked match up in our six-year history and we have an undefeated Coastal Carolina ranked No. 9, and a one-loss Liberty ranked No. 23,” said Alan Gooch, FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO. “This a great match up, and in six days we will get to see these two great teams battle it out at Camping World Stadium. The match up takes the bowl to another level, however, the Cure Bowl’s mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer always remains the same.” “When our University made the choice to join the elite of college football, obviously a primary goal was to play in a postseason bowl game,” Coastal AD Matt Hogue said in a statement. “We are thrilled to commemorate that milestone by accepting an invitational to culminate our memorable season in Orlando at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl and help promote the important mission of the bowl.”