Despite pandemic impacts, North Charleston warming shelter to restart in new year

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCSC)- Organizers of the only warming shelter like it in North Charleston say despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the doors closed so far this year, they plan to reopen in less than a month to meet the increased need.
Over the past five years, volunteers at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church have led the warming shelter for people on cold winter nights.
“One of the first things that we said as a leadership team is that this is going to impact the way that we do the shelter this year,” Aldersgate UMC pastor Erik Grayson said. “But we were adamant to say that we have to open but we don’t know how.”
For months, the team has been working to adapt their health procedures and change up the layout to keep people safe.
“In the past we were open December, January, February and March,” Aldersgate winter warming shelter coordinator Ann Hamilton said. “This year, we are only open January and February. We went from taking approximately 75 guests to this year due to the space constraints we can only do 40.”
One of the biggest challenges they still face is funding.
Beyond more supplies, the shelter also needs to buy a washer and dryer instead of letting volunteers wash linens at home.
“The plan is pretty solid, the question now is just funding,” Grayson said. “This year because of Covid precautions are expenses have skyrocketed.”
But despite this year’s challenges, the church plans to restart the temporary shelter in January.
Aldersgate will be working with North Charleston and Charleston city officials and the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority to coordinate rides to the church as well as the city’s downtown warming shelter.
“We knew that the demand is going to be even higher and as the church we felt that are calling us to not pull back during difficult times but really leaning to missions in this time,” Grayson said. “So we really wanted to be able to care for our community particularly when times are tough.”
More information on how to support the community shelter can be found on their website.
