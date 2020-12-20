A few showers today ahead of a warmer week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry for most of the afternoon but another round of showers will move back into the area later this evening into early Monday morning. High pressure will be in control for the middle of next week. A stronger cold front will approach the area on Thursday. After Thursday’s rainfall, we’ll dry out for Christmas Day but turning much colder with highs only in the 40s.
SUNDAY: Some sunshine this afternoon, showers move back into the area this evening, HIGH: 60, LOW: 49.
MONDAY: A few showers early, clearing out for the afternoon, HIGH: 61, LOW: 45.
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant, HIGH: 63, LOW: 43.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, HIGH: 65, LOW: 55.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Rain likely later in the day, HIGH: 68, LOW: 36.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny and much colder, HIGH: 46, LOW: 32.
