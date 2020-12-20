South Carolina to face UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite a 2-8 record during the 2020 season, the Gamecocks are going bowling.
South Carolina will be taking part in the Gasparilla Bowl down in Tampa on December 26th when they take on the University of Alabama Birmingham at Noon.
The Gamecocks will be playing in their 24th bowl game all-time. They are 9-14 in bowl games overall.
UAB finished the season with a 6-3 record and won the Conference USA Championship.
This will be the 4th meeting ever between South Carolina and UAB and the 1st since the Gamecocks beat the Blazers in 2012.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.