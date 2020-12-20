Two displaced after fire in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department announced they responded to a house fire Sunday.
When crews arrived at the location, they reported seeing heavy fire and black smoke coming from the house. The fire department has not yet said where the fire was located.
Two people have reportedly been displaced as a result of the fire and nobody was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.