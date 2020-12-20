WATCH: Two Lowcountry school nurse practitioners get a surprise parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two school nurse practitioners at Porter-Gaud School were honored with a surprise parade after school last week.
Porter-Gaud faculty and staff say they planned the parade for nurses Anna Smith and Ellen O’Dell, who have worked countless hours with faculty, staff, students, and families throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
They say the school is grateful for these two tireless and exceptional frontline workers.
A video of the surprise parade can be watched below.
