Charleston VA expects to start vaccinating high-risk veterans this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston says it will use the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives this week.
Chief of Staff Dr. Chris Blasy says they expect to get about 2,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine by Tuesday.
“As you can imagine, we’ve been extremely busy with regards to our preparation,” Blasy said. “We’ve been working on this for months and we’re absolutely prepared for any of the vaccines that come our way and we’re very excited to have the Moderna vaccine coming to us this week.”
One benefit to the Moderna vaccine is it does not require the ultracold storage that the Pfizer vaccine needs. It also has a shelf life of about 30 days.
Blasy said once the vaccine arrives it will go first to the highest risk patients in the VA’s community living center, otherwise known as their nursing home, and then to staff members.
“This involves a host of people putting together planning, laying out a clinic, laying out the ability to receive the vaccine, as well as having the appropriate storage equipment throughout our facility,” he added.
In addition to the main medical center in downtown Charleston, the VA also has community-based clinics throughout the state from Myrtle Beach down to Georgia.
“Once we have the plan and the final approvals to move the vaccine we’ll get it out there to those teams get them taken care of,” Blasy added.
Veterans can sign up for an easy way to stay informed about the VA’s COVID-19 plans and can share their interest in getting the vaccine by doing the following:
- Go to this site and click on the blue “Sign up to stay informed” button: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/
- Veterans enrolled for care at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC can also stay up to date by following the VA’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/VAMCCharleston
When asked if anyone will be required to get the vaccine, Blasy said, “[For our] staff it is voluntary because we’re working under the Emergency Use Authorization at this point. Though we are encouraging everyone to really consider it and take it if they’re willing to.”
