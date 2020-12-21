Child killed in apartment fire in Clinton; 15 people displaced, fire chief says

CLINTON, S.C. (WYFF) - SLED is now investigating the cause of a large apartment fire in Clinton that killed a 4-year-old girl.
The fire happened at Laudau Apartments on South Broad Street in Clinton, according to Clinton Fire Chief Phillip Russell.
Crews responded to the 8-unit apartment building around 5:44 a.m. Sunday, Russell said.
Firefighters made several attempts to get to the second floor of the complex, where there was a person trapped, but “fire conditions were so bad, fire crews had to transition into exterior defensive attack,” according to Russell.
Officials said once conditions allowed, they were able to find the victim, a child who was staying in the apartment complex.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp confirmed a 4-year-old girl died in the fire, but her identity has not yet been released.
Russell said 15 people were displaced by the fire, and both Red Cross and the apartment facility are helping residents find other places to stay.
Both SLED and State Fire officials were called in to investigate the death and the cause of the fire.
Russell said if any wish to help the families that lost their apartment to fire this morning, you may do so by contacting the American Red Cross – Upstate at 864-271-8222.
There is also a donation drop-off for clothing, toys and other goods at the Waffle House on South Broad Street in Clinton.
Cheryl Parker, a manager there, organized the effort after she said she heard about the fire Sunday morning.
“My heart was breaking,” she said. “There’s not a lot you can do for people in the reality of everything. You just do the best that you can to get what you can do to help people and what better way to, as a community, come together?”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.