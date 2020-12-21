Chipotle plans new location in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill location will open in the Lowcountry in the new year.
The Southern California-based chain is planning to open a restaurant at 975 Savannah Highway in West Ashley. The address in question is within the St. Andrews Center near Coburg Road.
Chipotle External Communications Manager Stefani Green told Live 5 News that the restaurant is slated to open to customers in the first quarter of 2021.
The location is currently hiring and is expected to have around 25 employees.
There are currently two dozen Chipotle restaurants in South Carolina, including five in the Tri-County area. The West Ashley location will be the first in the region to be situated west of the Ashley River.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.