CVS Health will soon administer COVID-19 vaccines at long-term facilities in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – CVS Health will soon provide COVID-19 vaccines at long-term facilities in South Carolina.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by CVS Pharmacy teams in facilities across 12 states starting this week, according to a press release.
The nationwide, mobilized effort will begin in the Palmetto State on Dec. 28. In total, CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines at 682 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in South Carolina, officials said.
The company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country through the program.
“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and chief executive officer of CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”
CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster.
The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive, officials said.
CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.
“We also have an agreement with the HHS to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in our 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021,” CVS Health officials say.
Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated number for those without online access.
CVS Pharmacy says it will have the capacity to administer between more than 20 million shots per month.
