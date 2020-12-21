Deputies arrest man accused of armed robbery at gas station

Michael Conway (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 21, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 12:55 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say robbed a Circle K in Bonneau.

Michael Conway, 52, is being charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, deputies say.

Investigators responded just after 6 a.m. Sunday to the Circle K gas station on North Highway 52 where an armed robbery had been reported. Store employees told deputies the robber stole the cashier till that contained $50.

Deputies say the clerk and customers intervened, causing the robber to drop the till outside the store.

Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 quickly responded to the business and were able to arrest the suspect who they say was hiding under a nearby home.

Conway was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

