Deputies searching for person of interest in fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a person of interest in the killing of a homeowner who was shot after he responded to a knock on the door.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 18-year-old Aloysius Green of Orangeburg.
“This investigation has been aggressive from the start, and has resulted in a name being developed as someone who may have knowledge of this shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has information on his location, please call us.”
On Dec. 14, deputies responded to a home on Myers Road where a caller said someone in the home had been shot. Authorities then found a 49-year-old man lying on the floor just inside the doorway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
A report states that a witness inside the home told investigators just before 9 p.m. the victim was shot when he responded to a knock at the front door. According to investigators, a light-colored vehicle was reportedly seen multiple times in the residential area prior to the fatal shooting.
Ravenell said Green may have information that could be important to solving this case.
If anyone has any knowledge of the shooting of Green’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
“Callers using Crime Stoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip,” OCSO officials said.
