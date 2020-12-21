Food distributions to be held in Moncks Corner and North Charleston

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Action Network says they are hosting food giveaways at churches in Moncks Corner and North Charleston.
Organization leaders say they will be distributing emergency food starting 1 p.m. Monday at The Mount Carmel AME Church.
This a curbside distribution and organizers ask that everyone stay in their vehicles during the distribution.
The Mount Carmel AME Church is located at 1059 Old Black Oak Road in Moncks Corner, and organizers say they will be there rain or shine.
NAN leaders say they will also be co-hosting a food distribution in North Charleston. They say the distribution will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the RCCG Victory Temple.
The RCCG Victory Temple is located at 109 Preston Avenue in North Charleston and organizers asks everyone to remain in their vehicles and follow social distancing guidelines.
