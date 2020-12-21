Lowcountry nursing homes prepare to give out vaccines in coming days, weeks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With two federally-approved vaccines on their way to assisted living facilities across the Lowcountry, staff and residents say they are eager to help protect some of the most vulnerable from the coronavirus.
Greg Pinkerton has been at the Bridge at Charleston Assisted Living Center for a year and a half. For most of his stay, he has not been able to see family regularly, including his daughter who works as a nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina.
“It’s limited our ability to interact in the community a lot, like everybody, and interact with our families,” Pinkerton said. “She’s been hesitant to come up and expose me because she has been around a lot of COVID patients herself.”
Pinkerton said the virus would be detrimental to his community if exposed.
“I think once I gets in a facility like this it will just wipe it out,” Pinkerton said. “There’s so many people in here that I don’t think would survive it.
The center’s executive director, Kate Daugherty, says long-awaited relief is on its way. Staff and residents will be offered the Pfizer vaccination shortly after the new year.
“We are getting it through our in-house pharmacy which is Omnicare who is affiliated with CVS,” Daugherty said. “I am so excited for my staff and residents to get vaccinated and it has been a long time coming in right now it’s really most about education.”
Statewide, CVS will begin administering the vaccine to 682 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in South Carolina starting on Dec. 28.
“It’s a privilege to be able to serve them and more so to provide this vaccine to keep them safe. We want them to stay and age in place and be with us as long as possible,” Daugherty said.
At the Bridge at Charleston, Daugherty says the company is offering educational tools on the vaccine itself. They will stagger doses to account for any potential side effects.
“They’ve offered sick days for the staff members who will be getting the vaccination in case they have a reaction to the vaccination and they are also offering bonuses for our staff are getting both doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” Daugherty said.
Rose Heyward, a longtime cook in the facility, says she is planning on getting the vaccine as well.
“I looked at the pros and cons of it and I think it’s a good thing to do to go ahead and take the vaccine,” Heyward said. “I hope that it will be very helpful.”
Pinkerton said he will be first to step up for the vaccine among residents. His daughter received her first dose at MUSC and he will not be far behind.
“Life is risk. So, you’ve got to sometimes take some risk to get some benefit,” Pinkerton said. “To get back to normal and keep people safe, healthy, alive.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.