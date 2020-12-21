Man sues Berkeley and Charleston Co. for untreated fractured knee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is suing both Berkeley and Charleston Counties for an allegedly fractured kneecap that went untreated while he was detained.
Johnny Gibson, of Berkeley County, is suing the two counties after he says he fell and injured his knee because of “detention center conditions”, the lawsuit states.
The incident in question happened on Dec. 30, 2018 when the lawsuit states Gibson was moved between various detention centers and cells in Berkeley and Charleston Counties without the opportunity to seek medical attention.
The suit states Gibson’s knee and kneecap were in severe pain, and Gibson had difficulty walking. In spite of his complaints and injury, Gibson says he was not treated.
Gibson was later examined at the Medical University of South Carolina and upon information and belief, the suit states Gibson was diagnosed with a fracture “in or on” his knee.
As a result of the counties’ grossly negligent or reckless conduct, the suit states Gibson has experienced pain, suffering, mental and emotional anguish, anxiety, and financial harm. Additionally it say the counties’ conduct also caused Gibson to incur medical expenses and costs.
The suit seeks unspecified damages.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.