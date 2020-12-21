Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at apartment complex

VIDEO: N. Charleston Police investigating triple shooting at apartment complex
By Patrick Phillips | December 21, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 5:28 PM

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are at the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Ladson area.

Police responded to the Palmetto Exchange Apartments on Shipley Street at approximately 2:15 p.m. where a shooting had been reported, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

When they arrived, police found two men who had been wounded near a vehicle in the parking lot, he said. One of them was dead at the scene and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, Deckard said.

Police say they found a third man wounded in the lower torso.

The two surviving victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no description of a gunman available at this point and the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

