Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at apartment complex

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are at the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Ladson area.
Police responded to the Palmetto Exchange Apartments on Shipley Street at approximately 2:15 p.m. where a shooting had been reported, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
When they arrived, police found two men who had been wounded near a vehicle in the parking lot, he said. One of them was dead at the scene and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, Deckard said.
Police say they found a third man wounded in the lower torso.
The two surviving victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say there is no description of a gunman available at this point and the investigation remains active.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
