New homes could be coming to Central Avenue in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville says people could soon see new homes along Central Avenue.
Summerville Design Review Board plans show that Lennar Corporation is planning to build 60 townhomes on the common thoroughfare.
The new homes will be next to the White Gables neighborhood on Central Avenue, but Summerville officials say these townhomes will be their own independent development.
White Gables still has some on-going construction, but the Central Avenue Town Homes are designed to have access from both White Gables Drive and Guilford Drive.
Plans show the developer intends to demolish all existing structures on the ten proposed acres of land.
The Town of Summerville says most of the subdivisions in the area have been built out in the last five to ten years and these new homes will fit in with the existing development in the area.
Design plans are making their way through Summerville’s Design Review Board, but officials assure that construction will not begin until those plans are final.
