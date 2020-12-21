One killed in early-morning single-vehicle crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that killed one person. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | December 21, 2020 at 9:22 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 9:22 AM

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that killed one person.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash is believed to have happened between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 21 at S.C. 61 in Bamberg County.

Tidwell said the driver of a 2011 Ford Fiesta was traveling North on U.S. 21, ran off the road and struck a bridge guardrail.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

