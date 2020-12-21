One killed in early-morning single-vehicle crash

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that killed one person.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash is believed to have happened between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 21 at S.C. 61 in Bamberg County.
Tidwell said the driver of a 2011 Ford Fiesta was traveling North on U.S. 21, ran off the road and struck a bridge guardrail.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
