Pirates rally, down Bucs in Big South opener Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Hampton took advantage of Charleston Southern mistakes in the second half Monday night taking the Big South opener for both squads 67-55 from Buccaneer Field House.
Hampton (2-4, 1-0 Big South) saw four players finish the night in double figures and turned 16 Charleston Southern (1-4, 0-1 Big South) turnovers into 24 points on the other end including 17 fast break on the night to erase a halftime deficit.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. led all scorers with 21 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Jamir Moore added 15 on five made treys, but 11 second half miscues made the difference.
Edward Oliver-Hampton secured a double-double for the Pirate with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds while the Big South’s third-leading scorer Davion Warren added 15, Dajour Dickens had 14 and Russel Dena added 14 in the Pirate victory.
How It Happened
- Hampton scored the first seven points of the game before CSU settled in and made a few buckets of their own
- Jamir Moore sank four shots from deep for a team-high 12 points at the break
- CSU held a 36-26 lead at the half thanks to a 7-for-7 performance at the free throw line and seven made treys
- Hampton chipped into the CSU lead cutting a 42-49 deficit into a 50-all tie in 11 minutes of action
- The visiting Pirates would go on to close the game on a 17-5 run from there over the final 6:35 of play sparked by a 6-0 run from Russell Dean
News and Notes
- CSU hit a season-high 11 treys in the loss Monday
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored a game-high 21 points and finished with his first double-double of the season behind 10 rebounds
- Jamir Moore knocked down a career-high five treys scoring 15 points
- Hampton used size to their advantage scoring 32 points in the paint and converting 16 CSU turnovers into 24 points
Up Next
Hampton and Charleston Southern finish their two-game series Tuesday night from Buccaneer Field House with tipoff slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.