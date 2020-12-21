SC Hospital Association creating new hospital bed surge plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health leaders are expecting an increase of coronavirus cases following the holidays. The South Carolina Hospital Association is developing a new plan to increase hospital occupancy if needed.
The SCHA Director of Emergency Preparedness, John Williams, says the planning is underway right now.
“We do anticipate a surge with having Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s coming,” Williams said. “We’ve seen throughout the nation that there is an uptick in cases. It’d be within our due diligence to ensure that we had plans in place to make sure that hospitals are able to conduct business as usual and if they do see a surge that state partners are ready to assist.”
Williams says the upstate is seeing the highest number of hospitalizations right now, but says preparations are happening for across the state.
“History has shown us it kind of does hopscotch across the states,” Williams said. “It’s the upstate now, it could be the Lowcountry tomorrow.”
The SCHA is updating its bed surge plan to expand capacity within existing medical centers. According to their website, the original plan identified 18 facilities, including coliseums, hotels and closed hospitals for potential use as alternate care sites.
“One thing that we’ve learned is that the staffing component makes it difficult to build out an alternative care site outside of the walls of the hospital,” Williams said. “You have a lot of ancillary departments that will be needed to make that happen. Linen, security, food, all these different plans need to in place.”
He says it’s important to ensure that patients receive the same care they would get in the hospital.
“It’s possible to get that in alternate care sites, it’s easier to do it within walls of an existing hospital, and that’s what we’re looking at this moment.”
He also says there are some staffing issues at hospitals. Some are reaching out to staffing agencies to fill positions. He says clinicians are also being sent to hard hit areas.
Williams says it’s important for people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to stay safe.
“The best gift you can give someone this season is space,” Williams said. “With the numbers increasing so much, everyone wants to get back to normal, but we still have to remember the virus hasn’t changed. The time that we’re living in right now has not changed. The only thing that is changing, is our behavior.”
State health department leaders say normal occupancy for hospitals in South Carolina is between 70% and 75% occupancy. Here are the Lowcountry county occupancy rates as of Sunday night:
- Charleston County - 81 %
- Berkeley County - 83%
- Dorchester County - 82%
- Georgetown County - 91%
- Colleton County - 53%
- Williamsburg County - 43%
- Beaufort County - 90%
The Medical University of South Carolina officials provided the following statement:
“We stay relatively full this time of year. We have plenty of emergency and high-capacity experience and will open units as needed. We have learned a lot over the summer about managing capacity and staffing and will use that experience this winter. We are in good shape at the moment, but need people to get tested, social distance, wear masks, practice excellent hygiene and protect the most vulnerable among us, so that any surge doesn’t overtake us. We know what we need to do, and we need to keep doing it – we’re in the home stretch with vaccines and widespread distribution coming onto the horizon.”
MUSC Health officials say they can use a recently vacated critical care space in the old Children’s Hospital and ICU space in the Ashley River Tower for about 150 extra beds if needed. They say units are brought online as patient volume increases.
Roper Hospital officials say they expect an uptick of coronavirus cases after every holiday and they are prepared to open extra beds if they need. They say they still have plenty available.
