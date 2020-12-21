S.C. reports 2,121 new daily COVID-19 cases, percent-positive remains above 20%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,121 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 probable cases.
Monday’s report included 21 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.
Four of the confirmed deaths were reported in Lowcountry counties. Charleston, Dorchester and Georgetown County each reported one death in an elderly patient. Williamsburg County reported a confirmed COVID-19 in a young adult, which DHEC defines as a person between ages 18 and 34.
That brings the the total number of confirmed cases to 255,210, the total number of probable cases to 20,523, the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,587 and the total probable deaths to 375.
Monday’s report included the results of 9,796 tests with a 21.7% positive rate, down slightly from Sunday’s 22.4% rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.