South Carolina pauses men’s basketball program for 2nd time because of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina announced that their men’s basketball program will go back on pause after receiving the latest round of results of COVID-19 tests on Monday. The team said they’ll stay on pause until more test results come in.
The Gamecocks returned to practice on Saturday for the 1st time since they initially went on pause back on December 8th.
Monday’s decision also means that Wednesday’s game at home against South Carolina State has been canceled. It marks the 4th game for South Carolina to be canceled or postponed this season joining games against Wofford, George Washington and Clemson.
South Carolina’s next game on the schedule is their SEC opener next Tuesday at Kentucky against the Wildcats.
The Gamecocks are currently 1-2 on the season and haven’t played a game since December 5th.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.