‘This is insane’: Kings Mountain police chief makes emotional speech after fourth local officers shot in a week

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Briefly, before Kings Mountain Police Officer Frank Lee Whittington Jr. went into surgery, Police Chief Lisa Proctor went to check on him at the hospital.
Whittington was shot while responding to a call Saturday evening near the Kings Mountain Country Club.
The KMPD officer of 13 years was lucky to survive. He was the fourth officer shot in the WBTV viewing area in eight days.
Saturday’s shooting is still a shock to those who live in the Kings Mountain community.
“This doesn’t happen here. This is a small town, there is great support for the police here. This a type of thing that is more the exception,” said Gregg Johnson.
Johnson said everyone must come together and support law enforcement.
“You support the police and want them to realize they’re supported. It’s a dangerous job and really just shocking,” Johnson said.
Two local officers – Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon and Concord Officer Jason Shuping – were not as fortunate.
“We are very thankful that he is still alive and that we are not planning funeral number three in the last week and a half for another law enforcement officer,” Proctor told reporters early Sunday.
Herndon and Shuping were shot and killed in the line of duty, serving their respective cities.
Concord Police Officer Kaleb Robinson suffered a non-life-threatening injury after being shot alongside Shuping.
“I would like to ask the community to continue your prayers for our officers, the ones that have been shot,” Proctor said. “My heart goes out to the Mount Holly family and the Concord family at this most difficult time.”
Proctor delivered a passionate speech after Saturday’s officer-involved shooting, one that happened to one of her officers.
She talked about what law enforcement officers deal with on a daily basis, while putting their lives on the line.
Proctor was emotional when she was asked about the recent string of officers struck by gunfire.
“It’s insane. This is insane,” Proctor said. “What law enforcement is having to put up with and deal with now, more than ever, it is kind of hard to talk about.”
Whittington was shot just after 8 p.m. on Friday. The suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot and taken to the hospital in Gastonia. His condition is unknown.
“My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Proctor said. “I’m also concerned about the other individual. Everyone has family and everyone has a life. Every life is important. Sometimes folks make bad decisions that end with bad consequences, but everyone deserves to be taken care of and to be treated fairly.”
Over the past nine months, there have protests have poured across the nation after outcries of racial injustice following the deaths of people at the hands of police officers.
In Charlotte, during protests, officers had objects thrown at them.
Proctor says the rap police officers take is uncalled for, saying that the few “bad apples,” give the ones who pledge to defend their community a bad name.
“Are there bad apples out there, across this nation? We’ve all seen it,” Proctor said. “Let me tell you, nobody hates a bad cop more than those of us who are good, those of us who have the integrity and moral fortitude to go to work every day and do what’s right, even when we are being spat on, attacked or shot, we continue to go because it is a calling by God.”
Proctor says true police officers stand for “integrity” and “pride,” and defend everyone, matter skin color or how much money they have.
“My officers, and about 99 percent of officers in this great nation, stand for integrity,” Proctor said. “We stand for pride. We stand for community, love and involvement, not just part of the community but all of the community. Not just one side of the country club, but all sides of every development, whether it be the lowest-income in town or whether it be the country club.”
Since Dec. 11, four local police officers were struck by gunfire while responding to a crime.
Proctor says law enforcement officers are targets as soon as they put on their uniforms and walk out the door.
“No one, I mean no one, knows what it costs to put one of these badges on every morning, knowing that as soon as you go out that front door, you are an instant target,” Proctor said. “I know no other people that are willing to lay down their lives except Christ, the military, and police officers.”
Proctor said law enforcement “a calling.” She said officers don’t take the oath because of pay, but rather to protect a community.
“Until you wear this badge, you will never understand what that means,” Proctor said. “It is a passion for the people. It is a passion that you are actually willing to lay down your life for someone that you don’t even know just so they can have peace in their community, so that they can live and so that their children can grow up and be safe.”
Shuping will be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
A funeral service will start at 1 p.m. and will be held at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, located at 4751 NC Highway 49 North in Concord.
Following the funeral, burial with full honors will take place at the Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery.
Herndon was laid to rest in Mount Holly last week, days after his 26th birthday.
“We are all created equal and all of us deserve equal treatment. That includes law enforcement,” Proctor said. “No one wants to be stereotyped. No one wants to be judged on the color of their skin or the uniform that they wear. It is wrong as a society to do that.”
