Trident Health President and CEO announces retirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry hospital system, Trident Health, says their CEO and President has announced he will retire in June.
Leading the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, Trident Health President and CEO Todd Gallati says he will be retiring in June 2021.
Trident Health Vice President Rod Whiting says Gallati had a 12-year career with Trident Health and he spent over 30 years working for Trident Health’s parent company, HCA Healthcare.
“Since I was a kid I have always loved the work of hospitals,” Gallati said. “Memories of joining my dad during his surgical rounds or of my first job as a nursing assistant and transporter are still fresh enough to give me that perspective of the important work that our team performs each day with each patient. This unprecedented year in which COVID has dominated every aspect of health care has obviously amplified that appreciation and the role we play in our community.”
Whiting listed some of the accomplishments achieved under Gallati’s leadership. He brought attention to Trident’s completion of a more than $100 million expansion of Women’s, Children’s and ER services at Summerville Medical Center.
At Trident Medical Center, an inpatient rehabilitation unit and Level II trauma services were added. Whiting says critical care services for patients needing heart, lung, stroke and behavioral health care were also expanded at Trident Medical Center.
Additionally, the health system says they recently opened Brighton Park Emergency, their third free-standing emergency department.
Under Gallati’s leadership, Whiting says Trident Medical Center received a designation by Healthgrades as one of the nation’s Top 50 Hospitals for Vascular Surgery. He says the health system has also provided more than $50 million in uncompensated charity care in 2020 alone.
“While I may be retiring from healthcare, my wife, two boys, and I will remain in the Lowcountry working with many others who dedicate their lives to making this region one of the best places for families to live, work, play and serve,” Gallati said. “It has been my honor to work alongside you and I thank you for your service. I look forward to assisting with the transition over the next few months.”
Trident Health says a search for Gallati’s successor is underway.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.